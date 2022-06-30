On request of BJP president JP Nadda, Devendra Fadnavis has decided to join Maharashtra govt in the interest of the state: Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 19:07 IST
