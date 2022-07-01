These people don't have respect for other religions:SC on Nupur Sharma's plea to club FIRs against her for remark against Prophet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 11:33 IST
- Country:
- India
These people don't have respect for other religions:SC on Nupur Sharma's plea to club FIRs against her for remark against Prophet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prophet
- Nupur Sharma's
Advertisement