Violation of ban on SUP items will invite fine of up to Rs 1 lakh or jail term up to 5 yrs under Environment Protection Act: Gopal Rai.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 14:38 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
