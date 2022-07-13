HC allows Vivo to operate bank accounts on furnishing of bank guarantee of Rs 950 cr with ED in 1 week;asks it to maintain Rs 251 cr balance.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 12:39 IST
