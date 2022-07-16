No court should be only for privileged people. Doors of justice should be open for all, equally. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.
Updated: 16-07-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 12:23 IST
India
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
