ITBP jawan opens fire at three troops before fatally shooting himself in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 17:45 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
