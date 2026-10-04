Rallying-Evans ends years of heartache to take first world title

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 19:28 IST
Rallying-Evans ends years of heartache to take first world title

Elfyn ​Evans ended years of heartache, and a quarter-of-a-century ‌wait ​for Britain, by finally winning the World Rally Championship (WRC) title with Toyota after a dramatic season finale in Sardinia on Sunday.

The Welshman had been championship runner-up five times in the last six years ‌but emerged triumphant after a final Powerstage duel with teammate Oliver Solberg ended with the charging Swede crashing out two corners from the finish while on course to take the crown. Solberg, 25, ran wide and careered down a bank before getting the car back on the road. He still ‌won the rally but lost the crucial bonus points on offer for the top five in the final stage.

Evans, with co-driver Scott ‌Martin at his side, became the first British world rally champion since Englishman Richard Burns in 2001 and only the third since Scottish driver Colin McRae became the nation's first in 1995. END OF AN ERA FOR RALLYING

Sweden's Solberg, son of Norway's 2003 champion Petter, ended the season as runner-up. The final standings left Evans on 243 points, ⁠Solberg on ​238 and Sami Pajari on 237 ⁠in what was also the end of an era for the sport with new regulations in force next year. "It hasn't sunk in. I was sure it was over. ⁠I didn't drive the best stage but threw everything at it but it wasn't clean. I feel for Oliver. He had an incredible weekend," said Evans, ​who completed his final run first and had to watch and wait to see whether he had done enough to take ⁠the title.

"I don't really know what my reaction is, it's surreal with how it happened. It's a relief. It wouldn't be my proudest way of winning it, but it's job ⁠done," ​added the 37-year-old, who finished fifth in the gravel rally. Evans had started the rally -- the final round after Saudi Arabia's finale was cancelled due to conflict in the region -- 17 points clear of Finland's Pajari, also in a Toyota, and 21 clear of Solberg.

The Swede ⁠took control of the rally on Saturday, knowing he had nothing to lose and all to gain, and started the final day 33.6 ⁠seconds clear of the field and ⁠the momentum swinging his way. That feeling was reinforced when Evans lost time changing a wheel on Sunday's penultimate stage, leaving the championship outcome hanging on the short final stage and the title going to ‌which of the pair ‌finished ahead of the other.

Toyota had already won the manufacturers' championship.

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