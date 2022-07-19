Left Menu

Uphaar fire tragedy: Delhi court releases Sushil and Gopal Ansal against the jail term already undergone in case of tampering with evidence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 17:08 IST
Uphaar fire tragedy: Delhi court releases Sushil and Gopal Ansal against the jail term already undergone in case of tampering with evidence.
Uphaar fire tragedy: Delhi court releases Sushil and Gopal Ansal against the jail term already undergone in case of tampering with evidence.

