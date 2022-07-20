US House votes to protect same-sex marriages, pushing back against Supreme Court after abortion ruling raises concerns, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-07-2022 04:47 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 04:47 IST
US House votes to protect same-sex marriages, pushing back against Supreme Court after abortion ruling raises concerns, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- US House
Advertisement