Soccer-Portugal coach, federation open door for Ronaldo return

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 06:28 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 06:28 IST
Soccer-Portugal coach, federation open door for Ronaldo return

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus said Cristiano Ronaldo can ​return to the national team if he ​chooses to, leaving the door ‌open for ​the 41-year-old captain after his abrupt departure from the squad last week. Ronaldo left Portugal's training camp after being an unused substitute in ‌a win over Norway and learning he would not start against Denmark. He subsequently said on social media that he would explain his reasons for leaving the national team "in due course".

"If he wants to, ‌he'll return to the national team. We can talk before the next call-up, but Cris is ‌the one who's going to decide," Jesus told reporters after Portugal's 2-1 Nations League win over Norway on Sunday. "He's the one who should decide how he wants to end his time with the national team. In my first call-up, ⁠I said, 'I ​need you, I need ⁠you to be close to me, playing or not playing, I need you'. And now I'm saying the same ⁠thing."

Defending champions Portugal won 4-2 in Denmark without Ronaldo and then beat Norway on Sunday to maintain a perfect ​record in Group A4 and secure a place in the Nations League quarter-finals. Five-times Ballon D'Or ⁠winner Ronaldo is Portugal's record scorer and most-capped player, with 146 goals in 234 international appearances.

Portuguese Football Federation President Pedro ⁠Proenca ​also said Ronaldo remained part of the team's plans, describing the episode as a misunderstanding that should be resolved internally. "He is in the national team on sporting merit, and that must ⁠be unquestionable," Proenca told RTP. "We have to pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo."

Jesus, who also coached Ronaldo ⁠at Saudi Arabian club ⁠Al-Nassr, expects the forward to be available for the next International window if he wanted to return. Portugal next host Denmark on Nov. 14 before visiting ‌Wales three ‌days later.

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