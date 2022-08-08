As much I know Venkaiah Ji, I don't think his farewell is possible as people will keep calling him for something or other: PM Narendra Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 19:16 IST
- Country:
- India
As much I know Venkaiah Ji, I don't think his farewell is possible as people will keep calling him for something or other: PM Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Venkaiah Ji
- Narendra Modi
Advertisement