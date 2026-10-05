AirBaltic plans to cut up to 700 jobs

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 18:08 IST
AirBaltic plans to cut up to 700 jobs

​Latvian airline airBaltic ‌is preparing workforce ​layoffs that could affect about 500 to 700 positions across its ‌bases in Riga, Vilnius and Tallinn.

($1 = 0.8922 euros)

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