Rifleman Nishant Malik injured in terror attack in Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri dies; toll rises to 4: Officials.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-08-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 22:33 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

