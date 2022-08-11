Rifleman Nishant Malik injured in terror attack in Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri dies; toll rises to 4: Officials.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-08-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 22:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Rifleman Nishant Malik injured in terror attack in Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri dies; toll rises to 4: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Army
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Rifleman Nishant Malik
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Army commander asks troops to remain steadfast to secure frontiers
Uttarakhand: Army jawan killed by kanwariyas in Haridwar; six arrested
Russian anti-war protester defies court trying her for discrediting the army
Ex-journalist fined again for discrediting Russian army over Ukraine
Army rescues 4 persons trapped in flash floods in Poonch