IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in agricultural farm in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district due to technical snag, crew safe:Police.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-08-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 11:33 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
