Pakistani intruder shot at, narcotics smuggling bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district: BSF.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-08-2022 09:00 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 09:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Pakistani intruder shot at, narcotics smuggling bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district: BSF.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
2 murder accused arrested with pistol, live rounds in Jammu
Soldier shoots himself dead in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir Bank profit rises 59 pc to Rs 170 crore
Jammu city records 189.6 mm in 24 hours, highest in 26 years: MeT dept
J&K to activate rapid response setup to deal with 'Lumpy Skin' disease in animals in Jammu