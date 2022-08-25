Goa police have arrested 2 men, Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, in connection with murder of BJP leader Sonali Phogat: DySP Jivba Dalvi.
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-08-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 18:33 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
