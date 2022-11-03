Construction works in public projects such as highways, flyovers, power transmission, pipelines in Delhi-NCR banned: Air quality panel.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 19:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Construction works in public projects such as highways, flyovers, power transmission, pipelines in Delhi-NCR banned: Air quality panel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
Advertisement