100 viewpoints to be constructed along highways in Northeast region, starting with nine in Mizoram: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy.
PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 17-11-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 17:44 IST
