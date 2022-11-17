House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she won't run for leadership in next Congress, ending 2 decades as Democratic leader, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 23:18 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
