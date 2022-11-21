Sad that Bharat Jodo Yatra not passing through Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi at election rally in Rajkot.
PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 21-11-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 18:40 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
