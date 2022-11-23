The Mangaluru autorickshaw blast case will be formally handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) soon: Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-11-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 13:32 IST
- Country:
- India
