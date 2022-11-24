Jama Masjid administration withdraws order restricting women's entry, says Shah Imam; insists sanctity of mosque should be maintained.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 19:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Jama Masjid administration withdraws order restricting women's entry, says Shah Imam; insists sanctity of mosque should be maintained.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shah Imam
- Jama Masjid
Advertisement