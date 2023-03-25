Indian boxer Saweety Boora becomes light heavyweight (81kg) world champion with 4-3 win over China's Wang Lina.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 20:43 IST
