Delighted that resolution to establish new memorial wall for fallen peacekeepers adopted in UN General Assembly: PM Narendra Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2023 09:14 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 09:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Delighted that resolution to establish new memorial wall for fallen peacekeepers adopted in UN General Assembly: PM Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- UN General Assembly
Advertisement