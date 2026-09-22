EIB- UNDP €15 Million Partnership Backs Recovery for Communities in Crisis

For communities rebuilding after conflict or disaster, recovery depends on restoring essential services, finding work and helping local businesses reopen. A new partnership between the European Commission, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will help turn those needs into projects capable of attracting long-term investment, giving people stronger foundations for rebuilding their lives.

Launched during the 81st United Nations General Assembly, the initiative includes an additional €15 million in European Commission humanitarian assistance over four years. The funding will support the preparation and implementation of EIB-backed projects in fragile countries, combining financial expertise with local knowledge to help investment reach communities affected by humanitarian crises.

Turning Local Recovery Needs Into Investment

Investment projects in places affected by conflict, disasters and instability often need additional analysis and practical support before they can proceed. Understanding local risks, identifying community priorities and developing workable delivery plans are essential to ensuring that financing responds to people's circumstances, with the three partners bringing different strengths to that process.

The partnership will direct investment towards restoring basic services, creating jobs and supporting local businesses, helping communities move from emergency relief towards greater stability. Building more sustainable recovery options could also free humanitarian resources for emergencies where urgent, life-saving assistance is needed most, reducing pressure on funds that must respond to immediate human suffering.

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño described the initiative as a way to connect humanitarian support with lasting recovery and stronger investment opportunities. She highlighted how EIB financing, combined with the capabilities of its partners, could help identify projects suited to the needs and conditions of different countries.

Dedicated Support to Prepare and Deliver Projects

A new EIB Fragility Helpdesk will receive €3 million from the package to assess local conditions and risks, advising on how projects can be designed and delivered safely. Its work will help adapt investments to local needs and strengthen communities' ability to withstand future crises, making those considerations part of project planning from the outset.

The remaining €12 million will enable UNDP to prepare project documentation and support selected EIB-financed operations on the ground. This assistance will help translate recovery priorities into projects ready for investment and strengthen delivery, with particular attention to reaching affected communities and addressing their specific needs.

Potential projects could support farming, small and medium-sized businesses, energy, transport and other essential infrastructure, connecting physical reconstruction with opportunities to earn a living. The sectors identified reflect the practical foundations of recovery, from functioning services and reliable connections to businesses capable of providing employment.

Building Recovery That Can Withstand Future Crises

European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib said cooperation between humanitarian, development and finance partners could help people avoid experiencing the same emergencies repeatedly. She linked the partnership to the EU's new Integrated Approach to Fragility, describing sustainable investment as a way to make humanitarian resources go further and address needs more durably.

UNDP Administrator Alexander De Croo emphasised the importance of beginning investment early in recovery, drawing on European Commission support, EIB financing and UNDP's presence in affected countries. He described a shift towards turning local plans into investable projects and developing a continuing flow of recovery investments, giving communities greater opportunities to rebuild their livelihoods and prepare for future shocks.