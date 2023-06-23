After abrogation of Article 370, a lot of development has taken place in Jammu and Kashmir: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-06-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 19:58 IST
- Country:
- India
After abrogation of Article 370, a lot of development has taken place in Jammu and Kashmir: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Article 370
- Amit Shah
- Jammu
Advertisement
ALSO READ
10 million YouTube views in 13 days: Wedding song 'Kya Karie Korimol' puts spotlight on Kashmiri music
BJP bats for conducting Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir
"What we wear or eat is our constitutional right": Mehbooba Mufti after a Kashmir school restricts entry to 'Abaya'-wearing students
Kashmir's young female artist finds solace in calligraphy, becomes catalyst for economic empowerment
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde calls on Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha in Srinagar