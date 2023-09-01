Special Parliament session could be precursor to early Lok Sabha polls: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 01-09-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 21:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Special Parliament session could be precursor to early Lok Sabha polls: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nitish Kumar
- early Lok Sabha
- Special Parliament
- Patna
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Better if he resigns first..." Giriraj Singh's suggestion to Nitish Kumar after journalist's murder
Law and order in Bihar worsened since Nitish Kumar joined Mahagathbandhan: Pashupati Kumar Paras
CM Nitish Kumar dreams of becoming PM but can't handle law and order in Bihar: BJP
“Unnecessarily being troubled”: Nitish Kumar on CBI challenging bail to Lalu Yadav
BSP MP Danish Ali meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, discusses 'issues of national importance'