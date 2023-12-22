Congress constitutes Manifesto Committee for 2024 Lok Sabha polls with P Chidambaram as its chairman.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 23:04 IST
