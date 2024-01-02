Representatives of All India Motor Transport Congress had successful meeting with Home Ministry officials: MHA Spokesperson on truckers' stir.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 22:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Representatives of All India Motor Transport Congress had successful meeting with Home Ministry officials: MHA Spokesperson on truckers' stir.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Home Ministry
- All India Motor Transport Congress
Advertisement