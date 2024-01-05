Indian Navy's marine commandos entered hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk in Arabian Sea; launch sanitisation of vessel: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2024 18:47 IST
- Country:
- India
