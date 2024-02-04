Modi govt has decided to completely dismantle the public sector, provide support to only private sector: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-02-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 18:42 IST
