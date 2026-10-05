Heavy rains lead to Senegal floods, government reports several deaths

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 22:04 IST
Heavy rains lead to Senegal floods, government reports several deaths

Heavy rains flooded ​roads and destroyed buildings over ​the weekend in Senegal, ‌as the government ​said several people had been killed and warned of more rain to come.

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