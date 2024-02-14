Ex-Union minister Praful Patel to be candidate of Ajit Pawar-led NCP for Rajya Sabha, says party leader Sunil Tatkare.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-02-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 19:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Ex-Union minister Praful Patel to be candidate of Ajit Pawar-led NCP for Rajya Sabha, says party leader Sunil Tatkare.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Praful Patel
- Ajit Pawar
- Sunil Tatkare
- Rajya Sabha
- Ex-Union
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bhujbal attempting to 'damage' Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis: Maratha activist Jarange
Ajit Pawar's 'last election' jibe: 'praying for death' alleges Sharad Pawar group
Ajit Pawar's 'last election' jibe: 'praying for death' alleges Sharad Pawar group
Vote for my LS candidate, Ajit Pawar tells supporters; takes veiled jibe at Sharad Pawar's age
Baba Siddique joins Ajit Pawar's NCP, says Congress "treated him like curry leaves"