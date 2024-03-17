Our fight is against the ideology of hate, not personally against PM Narendra Modi or Amit Shah: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 19:50 IST
Our fight is against the ideology of hate, not personally against PM Narendra Modi or Amit Shah: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Mumbai.
