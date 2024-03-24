Cong drops Jaipur LS poll candidate Sunil Sharma, gives ticket to former Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyavas.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-03-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 20:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong drops Jaipur LS poll candidate Sunil Sharma, gives ticket to former Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyavas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sunil Sharma
- Pratap Singh Khachariyavas
- Rajasthan
- Jaipur LS
Advertisement