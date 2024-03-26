BRS leader K Kavitha taken to Tihar Jail, after Delhi court sent her to judicial custody in excise policy case: Prison officials.
BRS leader K Kavitha taken to Tihar Jail, after Delhi court sent her to judicial custody in excise policy case: Prison officials.
