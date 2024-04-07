PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to contest LS polls from Anantnag, youth wing prez Waheed Parra from Srinagar, ex-RS member Mir Fayaz from Baramulla.
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to contest LS polls from Anantnag, youth wing prez Waheed Parra from Srinagar, ex-RS member Mir Fayaz from Baramulla.
