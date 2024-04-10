Samajwadi Party will end 'Agnipath' scheme, introduce regular recruitment in armed forces: Akhilesh Yadav while unveiling party manifesto.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-04-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 13:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party will end 'Agnipath' scheme, introduce regular recruitment in armed forces: Akhilesh Yadav while unveiling party manifesto.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Akhilesh Yadav
- Samajwadi Party
Advertisement