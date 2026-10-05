Shikhar Dhawan pays visit to Tirumala temple with wife Sophie Shine

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his wife, Sophie Shine, visited the Tirumala temple on Monday. In visuals captured by ANI, Dhawan was seen all smiles as he arrived at the temple with Sophie to offer prayers. The couple was dressed in traditional attire, with Dhawan donning a kurta and dhoti, while Sophie looked elegant in a graceful white suit.

Dhawan happily met devotees and also obliged fans by posing for photographs with them. After seeking Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy's blessings, Dhawan briefly spoke to the media. He said, "I had such a wonderful 'darshan'. The administration here made such great arrangements. I am very grateful to have had such a good 'darshan' of Lord Tirupati."

Notably, Dhawan and Sophie tied the knot on February 21, 2026. Earlier, Dhawan was married to Aesha Mukerji, with whom he shares a son, Zoravar. The couple parted ways in October 2023 after eight years of marriage, with a Delhi family court granting Dhawan a divorce decree on October 5, 2023.

Dhawan has said that he has not been able to meet his son, Zoravar, in person for nearly two years following the end of his marriage. In an interview with ANI, the former Indian cricketer also opened up about his relationship with his son and the emotional challenges of being away from him. (ANI)