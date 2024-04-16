Patanjali advertisements case: SC posts matter for further hearing on Apr 23, asks Ramdev and Balkrishna to remain present in court.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2024 12:12 IST
India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
