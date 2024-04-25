INDIA bloc leaders are seeking votes to change Constitution to provide religion-based reservation: PM Modi at Bareilly rally.
PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 25-04-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 16:54 IST
- Country:
- India
INDIA bloc leaders are seeking votes to change Constitution to provide religion-based reservation: PM Modi at Bareilly rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Constitution
- PM Modi
Advertisement