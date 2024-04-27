Congress like 'flowing river', few persons leaving does not affect it: Kharge in Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-04-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 13:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress like 'flowing river', few persons leaving does not affect it: Kharge in Guwahati.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japanese PM Kishida urges US to overcome 'self-doubt' about global leadership
Under PM Modi's leadership, Kashmir has been united with India forever: Amit Shah at rally in Moradabad
India's stature has risen under PM Modi's leadership: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Haiti creates transitional council for choosing next leadership
Kangana a threat to state BJP leadership: Vikramaditya Singh