Goa Assembly Polls: People Over 70 to Receive Free Medical Treatment, Promises PM Modi
PTI | Vasco | Updated: 27-04-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 21:05 IST
- Country:
- India
It is Modi's guarantee that people above 70 years of age will be given free medical treatment: PM Modi at rally in Vasco, Goa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Young people are getting unhappier – a lack of childhood freedom and independence may be partly to blame
It is Modi's guarantee to the poor to build 3 crore houses, provide free ration for 5 years: PM at Mysuru public meeting.
BJP has resolved to bring all senior citizens above 70 years of age under 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme: PM Modi.
Indian team in UK for advanced negotiations on India-UK Free Trade Agreement
"If you want to protect the freedom of country then...": CM Mamata Banerjee