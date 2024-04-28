Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Accuses RSS and BJP of Attempting to Undermine Constitution at Public Meeting in Daman
PTI | Daman | Updated: 28-04-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 17:09 IST
- Country:
- India
RSS and BJP want to destroy Constitution: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at public meeting in Daman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Daman
- Rahul Gandhi
- Constitution
- Congress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Andaman Police launches a chatbot to handle cybercrime cases
New Headline - BJP launches 'Sankalp Patra' manifesto in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
What's the mood of people ahead of LS polls in Andaman and Nicobar Islands?
Nehru gifted Coco Islands, part of Northern Andamans, to Myanmar: BJP candidate Bishnu Pada Ray
Lok Sabha elections: Andaman and Nicobar to vote on April 19; locals pitch for all-round development of islands