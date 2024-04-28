Rahul Gandhi's U-Turn on Reservations: RSS Supports Quota, Dismisses Earlier Opposition
RSS is today saying it is not against reservations but earlier they had opposed quota: Rahul Gandhi at rally in Daman.
