India's Strength Soars Under Modi's Leadership: PM's Rally Address in Belagavi, Karnataka
PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 28-04-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 11:41 IST
In 10 years, India has become strong: PM Modi at election rally in Belagavi, Karnataka.
