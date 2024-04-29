PM: India to Become Global Manufacturing Hub, Skill Centre with Visionary Leadership, Not Vacations
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-04-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 12:31 IST
We want to make India manufacturing hub, skill centre; This needs vision, those going for vacations can't do this: PM at rally in Karnataka.
