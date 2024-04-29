PM Modi Raises Concerns Over Misuse of Technology in Karnataka Rally, Accuses Opponents of Using AI and Fake Videos for Misinformation
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-04-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 12:59 IST
Those who lost elections using technology to create fake videos, AI to spread misinformation: PM Modi at Karnataka rally.
