'If Voted to Power, We Will Abolish 'Agniveer' Scheme': Rahul Gandhi at Gujarat Rally
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-04-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 13:56 IST
If we come to power, we will scrap 'Agniveer' scheme brought by Narendra Modi government: Rahul Gandhi at rally in Gujarat.
