PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 20:16 IST
Land dispute case: SC stays HC order directing Satna DM to lodge FIR against patwari
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has stayed an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court which directed the Satna district magistrate to lodge an FIR against a patwari for giving a bogus report on the ownership of land belonging to former chief minister of the state.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Aravind Kumar issued notice in the matter and asked the parties to file their response.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the patwari (revenue department staffer) challenging the MP high court order which directed the Satna DM to initiate a disciplinary action against him.

''Issue notice. In the meanwhile, the direction to the Collector, Satna to lodge FIR against the concerned Patwari is stayed till further orders,'' the bench said.

Advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, appearing for Patwari Om Narayan Gautam, submitted that the high court issued a show cause notice and directed registration of FIR without providing opportunity of being heard to the petitioner.

The high court had dismissed the plea filed by son of former Madhya Pradesh CM Govind Narayan Singh, claiming the ancestral possession of the land located in Rampur Baghelan of Rewa on the basis of patwari's report.

''Patwari is not a God. He may be a demigod in the rural society but, he cannot supersede the legal provisions. There should be some foundation for recording possession of the petitioners Ashok Singh (son of ex-CM) and others by the concerned Patwari. But no such material is brought on record. No revenue record is produced to show possession of Ashok Singh and others,'' the high court had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

